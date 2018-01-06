Monfils triumphs in Doha

Frenchman Gael Monfils won the Qatar Open on Saturday after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

Monfils, who received a walkover into the title decider after his semi-final opponent Dominic Thiem was forced to withdraw with the flu, looked the fresher of the two players as he completed a comprehensive 6-2, 6-3 victory.

The 31-year-old from Paris fired nine aces and converted three of four break points to wrap up the victory in just 61 minutes.

It’s the seventh ATP title of Monfils’ career, and the first since the Washington Open 18 months ago.

Meanwhile in Pune, India, another Frenchman claimed silverware as Gilles Simon won the Maharashtra Open.

Simon beat South African Kevin Anderson 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in Saturday’s final for his 13th ATP title.