Switzerland beat Germany to win Hopman Cup

Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic defeated Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber of Germany 2-1 to clinch the Hopman Cup on Saturday.

The title-decider started with a blockbuster clash between Federer and Zverev, with experience once again trumping youth as Federer completed a 6-7 (4-7), 6-0, 6-2 win to give the Swiss a 1-0 lead.

Zverev did well to take the first set in a tie-break, but then rolled over surprisingly easy in the last two sets as Federer won 12 of the last 14 games.

Former World No 1 Kerber kept the tie alive, however, by defeating Bencic 6-4, 6-1 in the women’s singles match, setting up the final mixed doubles clash as a winner-takes-all affair.

Federer and Bencic then combined superbly to take the match 4-3 (5-3), 4-2 and clinch the trophy.

“I am so thrilled, so happy – Belinda you played amazing,” said Federer.

Bencic added: “This is a dream come true for me and I couldn’t wish for a better partner. I’ll never forget this week, it’s absolutely incredible.

“I so enjoyed being back. It’s a great preparation for the Australian Open.”

It’s the first Hopman Cup win for Switzerland since 2001 when Federer won it playing alongside Martina Hingis.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “My week with Martina Hingis at the time is a little like what it must be like for Belinda. I didn’t know then what my career was going to be like.”