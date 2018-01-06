Tennis

Kyrgios on the cusp of Brisbane title

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios reached the final of the Brisbane International following his come from behind victory over Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday.

The talented Australian fought back from a set down to defeat Dimitrov 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on the hard courts of the Queensland Tennis Centre.

One break of serve was enough for world number three Dimitrov to claim the opening set, but Kyrgios stormed to a 5-1 lead in the second set after a couple of breaks.

The 22-year-old continued his barrage of aces in the third set – racking up 19 for the match – and took advantage of the only break point in the set on his way to securing a spot in his seventh ATP final.

The victory books a date with Ryan Harrison, who also earned a 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 comeback win over teenager Alex de Minaur.

“I know that he's a dangerous opponent,” said Kyrgios of the American, who he has beaten in straight sets in their only two clashes.

"He can serve very, very well and he's obviously won a lot of matches here.”

Comments