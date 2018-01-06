Warrior Wozniacki through to Auckland final

Top seed Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the finals of the ASB Classic after winning her quarter and semi-final matches on the same day.

The wet week forced a compressed schedule, but the former world number was up to the task. Early on Saturday, Wozniacki fought back from a set down to defeat wildcard Sofia Kenin 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals on the hard courts of the New Zealand capital.

After a five hour break, Wozniacki would overcome American Sachia Vickery 6-4, 6-4 in her final four clash, adding up to a total of over hour hours spent on court.

"I'm exhausted, if I'm being honest," said the Dane said after the match.

"It's a tough start to the season – you kind of feel it after the first match…in the back, and the legs, and then we didn't play for a couple of days, and I said, 'Oh, it's nice.'

"Then coming out here and playing three sets this morning, and then two sets when we ran a lot…I'm not 17 anymore, I can feel it for sure!"

Wozniacki will face second seed Julia Goerges in the final, a player who she narrowly leads 5-4 in their head-to-head. Earlier in the day, the German defeated Su-Wei Hsieh 6-1, 6-4.