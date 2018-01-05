Dimitrov and Svitolina advance in Brisbane

Grigor Dimitrov reached the semi-finals of the Brisbane International while Elina Svitolina advanced to the finals on Friday.

The Bulgarian fired 12 aces in a three set win over the talented Kyle Edmund, winning 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-4 in two and half hours on the hard courts of Brisbane.

It was a tense match that went with serve for the most part, with Dimitrov earning the only two breaks – one in the first set and one in the last – on his way to victory.

The wins sets up a interesting semi-final with Australian hopeful Nick Kyrgios, who defeated Alexandr Dolgopolov earlier in the day.

The other final four clash sees Ryan Harrison face teenager Alex De Minaur.

In the women’s draw, Svitolina upset second seed Karolina Pliskova, winning 7-5, 7-5. The Ukrainian battled back from 4-0 down to claim the opening set before needing four match points in the second to secure the win.

Svitolina faces qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in Saturday’s final, who has enjoyed a superlative run in Brisbane.