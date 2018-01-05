Aussie pair reach Brisbane semi-finals

Australian pair Alex De Minaur and Nick Kyrgios are both just one win away from the final of the Brisbane International.

Kyrgios and De Minaur each triumphed in their quarter-final ties on Friday, with the latter continuing his fairytale run in the tournament.

After producing a shock win over Milos Raonic on Wednesday, De Minaur followed it up with a comfortable 6-4, 6-0 victory over American qualifier Michael Mmoh.

Cheered on by Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, the 18-year-old survived three break points before sealing the first set in 49 minutes.

Teen spirit 💪😍 18YO @alexdeminaur into first ATP semi-final with a 6-4 6-0 win over Mmoh.#BrisbaneTENnis pic.twitter.com/NYCQX8VG5n — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 5, 2018

He needed just 25 minutes to overcome Mmoh in the second set after the American took his total of unforced errors to 26.

“There were a lot of nerves coming into this match, it was a big opportunity for me,” said De Minaur.

Kyrgios had a more challenging encounter against the Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov, but managed to come from behind to seal a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

The 22-year-old struggled early on with his heavily strapped left knee, with Dolgopolov securing two breaks to win the first set.

But Kyrgios suddenly found his range in the second set to win it in just 29 minutes, and then secured a break in the seventh game of the decider to progress.