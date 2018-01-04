Thiem to face Monfils in Qatar semifinals

Top seed Dominic Thiem will face Frenchman Gael Monfils in the semifinals of the Qatar Open on Friday.

Thiem ended the challenge of Greek No 1 Stefanos Tsitsipas, converting three of five break points to seal a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

World No 91 Tsitsipas had his chances, and actually earned more break points than his opponent with seven, but was only able to convert one of them, as Thiem snuffed out most of the danger.

Standing between the Austrian and the final is Monfils, who needed one hour and 29 minutes to secure a 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) victory over Peter Gojowczyk.

The second semifinal sees Russian Andrey Rublev take on Argentina’s Guido Pella.

Pella dispatched Mirza Basic 6-2, 6-3, while Rublev saw off Borna Coric 6-3, 7-5.