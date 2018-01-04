Dimitrov survives Millman scare in Brisbane

Top seed Grigor Dimitrov had to dig deep to overcome Australian John Millman at the Brisbane International on Thursday.

Playing in front of his home fans, World No 128 Millman stunned Dimitrov by taking the first set and coming to within a point of victory in the second, although the Bulgarian was able to recover to seal a 4-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-3 win.

Dimitrov started brightly with an early break for a 2-1 lead, but Millman broke back in the very next game and then earned a break and set point in game 10, which he immediately converted

to go one set up.

This is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill! In his own backyard, @johnhmillman takes the first set 6-4 from world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov #BrisbaneTENnis pic.twitter.com/PC8LPOGeHR — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 4, 2018

Dimitrov went a break up in the second set too, but Millman was able to get back on level terms again and then earned two match points in the tie-breaker.

Unfortunately for the Australian, he could not convert either of them, and Dimitrov was able to turn the tables and edge the tie-break to level the scores.

The third set once again started with an early break for Dimitrov, and this time there was no way back for Millman, who ultimately went down after a two-hour-and-36-minute battle.

The crowd are on their feet as Grigor Dimitrov and John Millman shake hands. Two great competitors. #BrisbaneTENnis pic.twitter.com/N5s4VJN2Jz — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 4, 2018

Dimitrov moves on to face Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund, after he defeated South Korean Chung Hyeon 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 6-4.

Others to advance to the quarter-finals on the day included American Ryan Harrison and Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan.

In the women’s draw, second seed Karolina Pliskova and third seed Elina Svitolina set up a blockbuster semi-final after winning their respective matches on Thursday.

Svitolina advanced after her opponent, Great Britain’s Johanna Konta, was forced to retire in the third set of their match. Svitolina was leading 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 3-2 at the time.

After going off court for treatment early in the 3rd set, Jo Konta is forced to retire from her entertaining match with Elina Svitolina, who advances to the semifinal#BrisbaneTENnis pic.twitter.com/AeR6LF2X5t — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 4, 2018

Pliskova, meanwhile, had to battle back from a set down to overcome Kaia Kanepi 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

In the battle of the former champions, it's @KaPliskova who comes out on top, holding off a stern challenge from Kaia Kanepi to win 3-6 7-5 6-2#BrisbaneTENnis pic.twitter.com/APE4Z1S7ZA — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 4, 2018

The second semi sees seventh seed Anastasija Sevastova take on Aleksandra Krunic.