Thiem marches into Qatar quarters

Top seed Dominic Thiem remains on course for a maiden Qatar Open title after playing his way into the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Thiem, who was installed as the tournament’s top seed following the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic, overcame a spirited opponent in Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene, a player who up until December 31, 2017, still represented Great Britain in tennis.

The 28-year-old has made the decision to start representing his native country in order to compete in both the Davis Cup and Olympics, having fought an unsuccessful battle to be eligible for Britain in those two competitions.

Bedene made life difficult for Thiem in the first set in particular, regaining an early lost break and then saving three break and set points in the 10th game, but ultimately the Austrian was able to wear him down and snatch the break a couple of games later.

Bedene saved all of nine break points in the second set as he continued to battle manfully, but finally relented on the 10th time of asking to hand Thiem a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Up next for Thiem is Greek No 1 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who secured a surprise 6-3, 6-4 upset victory over Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Others to advance on the day included Borna Coric, Andrey Rublev, Guido Pella and Gael Monfils.