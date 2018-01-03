Hopman Cup: Fun at the beach and meeting fans

The tennis pros are all in Australia this week, fine-tuning their games and having a bit of fun before things get really serious.

The Australian Open is less than two weeks away, but it seems like most of the players are still feeling the holiday spirit, even though there’s also the Hopman Cup to worry about.

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev went surfing:

Eugenie Bouchard and Vasek Pospisil hit the beach too:

Young fan Andres Sanchez got to meet his hero Roger Federer:

Meet @rogerfederer​ in front of thousands of #HopmanCup fans? A big tick for super fan, Andres Sánchez! pic.twitter.com/Jm1vjNkhVA — Hopman Cup (@hopmancup) January 3, 2018

Speaking of Federer, he got a bit embarrassed trying to hide from the cameras as he watched Hopman Cup team-mate Belinda Bencic play:

We’ll soon see these players fighting for Grand Slam glory in Melbourne, but for now, it’s fun to see them relaxing and having a good time.