Hopman Cup wins for Germany, Belgium

Germany and Belgium both secured 3-0 victories at the Hopman Cup mixed teams tennis tournament in Australia on Wednesday.

The formidable German duo of Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber proved far too strong for Canada’s Vasek Pospisil and Eugenie Bouchard.

World No 4 Zverev wasted little time in beating Pospisil 6-4, 6-2 and two-time Grand Slam champion Kerber was equally dominant in her 6-1, 6-3 victory over Bouchard.

Bouchard blamed the 10am start time for not performing at her best, after also losing in straight sets to Australian Daria Gavrilolova in Canada’s first match.

“It was a bit of the same pattern as the first match,” she said. “I think I need to wake up … it’s because we’re playing too early. I felt like I made a few too many errors here and there.”

A convincing win by 2x Grand Slam champion @AngeliqueKerber over #Bouchard 6-1 6-3 in just under one hour 👏 #HopmanCup pic.twitter.com/9jDF3bBcbz — Hopman Cup (@hopmancup) January 3, 2018

The mixed doubles match was a tighter contest but the German pair still managed to prevail 4-3 (5-2), 4-3 (5-2) to complete the 3-0 rout.

It was a similar story later in the day as Belgium also won all three their matches against an outgunned Australian side missing their star player Nick Kyrgios.

Elise Mertens got the ball rolling with an impressive 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over higher-ranked Daria Govrilova, which really put the Aussies on the back foot.

.@elise_mertens produces a magical performance at @PerthArena, overcoming a slow start to rise above #Gavrilova 2-6 6-4 6-2. Both players were evenly matched and each scored 83 points in total. #HopmanCup pic.twitter.com/xU8vPfAns0 — Hopman Cup (@hopmancup) January 3, 2018

It was always going to be tough for Thanasi Kokkinakis to turn things around against World No 7 David Goffin, who coasted to a 6-4, 6-2 victory to seal the victory.

Gavrilova and Kokkinakis put up a good fight in the mixed doubles, but the Belgian duo closed out a 4-3 (5-3), 2-4, 4-1 victory to bounce back in style following their opening loss against Germany.