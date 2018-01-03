Raonic knocked out, Kyrgios wins

Milos Raonic was knocked out of the second round of ATP Brisbane while Nick Kyrgios needed three sets to advance on Tuesday.

The fourth seeded Raonic was upset by world number 209 Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-4 on the hard courts of the Queensland Tennis Centre.

One break of serve was enough for the 18-year-old De Minaur to claim the first set before running to a 5-2 lead on his way to a memorable win.

Meanwhile, Australian hopeful Kyrgios battled past fellow countryman Matthew Ebden 6-7(3), 7-6 (5), 6-2 in a touch over two hours.

The match amazingly went two sets and two games without a break of serve, but a better conditioned Kyrgios was consistent enough in the final set to secure a win.

In the women's draw, second seed Karolina Pliskova blitzed Catherine Cartan Bellis 6-1 6-1 in just 54 minutes to move into the quarter-finals where she will face Karin Kanepi after the Estonian defeated Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-3 earlier in the day.