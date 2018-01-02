Murray gives injury update on Instagram

Three-time grand slam winner Andy Murray is still on the sidelines after six months of struggles and reached out to his fans on social media.

The Scot has not played since July 2017 due to a hip injury that he is in the process of rehabilitating.

The former world number one was set to play at the Brisbane International, where he is a two time winner, this week but the injury forced him to withdraw at the eleventh hour.

"Firstly I want to apologise to Brisbane Tennis for withdrawing at late notice and to everyone who wanted to come along to watch me play (or lose)," quipped the 30-year-old.

"The organisers couldn't have been more understanding and supportive and I'll always remember that. Thank you.

"I've obviously been going through a really difficult period with my hip for a long time and have sought council from a number of hip specialists. Having been recommended to treat my hip conservatively since the US Open I have done everything asked of me from a rehab perspective and worked extremely hard to try get back on the court competing. Having played practice sets here in Brisbane with some top players unfortunately this hasn't worked yet to get me to the level I would like so I have to reassess my options.

"Obviously continuing rehab is one option and giving my hip more time to recover. Surgery is also an option but the chances of a successful outcome are not as I high as I would like which has made this my secondary option and my hope has been to avoid that. However this is something I may have to consider but let's hope not.

"I choose this pic as the little kid inside me just wants to play tennis and Compete.. I genuinely miss it so much and i would give anything to be back out there. I didn't realise until these last few months just how much I love this game. Everytime I wake up from sleeping or napping i hope that it's better and it's quite demoralising when you get on the court it's not at the level you need it to be to compete at this level.

"In the short term I'm going to be staying in Australia for the next couple of days to see if my hip settles down a bit and will decide by the weekend whether to stay out here or fly home to assess what I do next.

"Sorry for the long post but I wanted to keep everyone in the loop and get this off my chest as it's really hurting inside."