Federer flies Swiss flag high

Roger Federer put Switzerland at the top of the standings following his win over Karen Khachanov in the Hopman Cup on Tuesday.

The world number two wrapped up his second singles match at the Perth event with a 6-3, 7-6(10) win over the talented Russian.

After losing his opening service game, Federer reeled off four consecutive games before Khachanov finally held serve.

The second set was a much more tense affair, with the pair swapping service games to force a tiebreaker. Khachanov would get a set point, but Federer rallied to save it before winning the match.

The result, combined with Federer’s doubles win earlier in the day when he teamed up with Belinda Bencic, sees Switerland top Group B ahead of the United States, Russia and Japan.

Federer is set to face the retired Pat Cash on Wednesday, who replaced the injured Jack Sock on late notice for the United States.