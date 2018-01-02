Muguruza pulls up injured in Brisbane

Top seed Garbiñe Muguruza was forced to retire while leading 2-1 in the 3rd set of her match against Aleksandra Krunic at the Brisbane International on Tuesday.

Muguruza, who had the chance to take back the world number one spot from Simona Halep with a win this week, called it a day citing muscle cramps after Krunic had recovered from a set and 2-5 down to force a decider.

Krunic was a break up in the first set only for the Wimbledon champion to fight back and claim it 7-5, before racing into a 5-2 lead in the second.

But the Serb fought back superbly, roaring back to take the set on a tie-break as her Spanish opponent began to struggle.

Top seed Garbiñe Muguruza is forced to retire while leading 2-1 in the 3rd set. Aleksandra Krunic, who recovered from 2-5 down in the 2nd, advances.#BrisbaneTENnis pic.twitter.com/QS1w5N0uOp — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 2, 2018

Muguruza then called an end to the match after a fall in the third set, meaning Krunic will now face the winner of the match between No.7 seed Anastasija Sevastova and Sorana Cirstea for a spot in the semi-finals.

Speaking after the win, Krunic said: “It’s not a nice feeling, first of all for me as an athlete, to see my colleague having to walk off court unable to finish a match.”

“It’s a disappointment. Even if I’m going to the next round.

“I want to wish Garbiñe a fast recovery. I hope she gets better for the Slam.”