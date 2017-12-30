Federer stars in Swiss Hopman Cup win

Roger Federer helped Switzerland beat Japan 3-0 in their opening match at the mixed-gender Hopman Cup team event in Perth.

Federer played a starring role for the Swiss team, winning both his singles and mixed doubles matches to help them to the top of the Group B standings.

The Swiss ace defeated Yuichi Sugita 6-4, 6-3 to give his country the early lead, before Belinda Bencic secured victory in the contest with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Naomi Osaka.

The return of #Benderer to the #HopmanCup and fans are loving every second. pic.twitter.com/ImJS5bukNF — Hopman Cup (@hopmancup) December 30, 2017

Sugita and Osaka fought bravely in the final mixed doubles match, pushing Bencic and Federer all the way to a deciding tie-break in the third set, but the Swiss duo were able to prevail 2-4, 4-1, 4-3 (5-1).

In the second Group B clash of the day, the USA beat Russia 2-1 after winning both of their singles matches.

Jack Sock got the ball rolling with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Karen Khachanov, and Caroline Vandeweghe made sure of the win by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-3.

The Russian duo were able to make the scoreline more respectable by winning the final mixed doubles match 3-4 (3-5), 4-1, 4-2.