Federer stars in Swiss Hopman Cup win

Roger Federer helped Switzerland beat Japan 3-0 in their opening match at the mixed-gender Hopman Cup team event in Perth.
Federer played a starring role for the Swiss team, winning both his singles and mixed doubles matches to help them to the top of the Group B standings.
The Swiss ace defeated Yuichi Sugita 6-4, 6-3 to give his country the early lead, before Belinda Bencic secured victory in the contest with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Naomi Osaka.
The return of #Benderer to the #HopmanCup and fans are loving every second. pic.twitter.com/ImJS5bukNF
Sugita and Osaka fought bravely in the final mixed doubles match, pushing Bencic and Federer all the way to a deciding tie-break in the third set, but the Swiss duo were able to prevail 2-4, 4-1, 4-3 (5-1).
A clean sweep for #TeamSwitzerland 🇨🇭@rogerfederer and @BelindaBencic make a formidable team, triumphing over #Sugita and #Osaka 2-4 4-1 4-3(1). #HopmanCup pic.twitter.com/Pl87RdOYgK
In the second Group B clash of the day, the USA beat Russia 2-1 after winning both of their singles matches.
Jack Sock got the ball rolling with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Karen Khachanov, and Caroline Vandeweghe made sure of the win by beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-3.
The Russian duo were able to make the scoreline more respectable by winning the final mixed doubles match 3-4 (3-5), 4-1, 4-2.
Victory to #TeamRussia in the doubles 3-4(5) 4-1 4-2. A mighty good effort putting them on the board. #HopmanCup pic.twitter.com/QFYVSCwVvE
