Djokovic withdraws from Qatar Open

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Qatar Open after suffering a recurrence of his ongoing elbow injury.

The Serb was due to make his return in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi on Friday, but was forced to pull out because of the injury.

Djokovic confirmed in a statement on Saturday that he would also be forced to withdraw in Qatar.

“Unfortunately, the situation with the elbow has not changed for better since yesterday. I still feel the pain,” he said.

“After the thorough consultations with the medical team, we decided to keep up with the therapies and elbow treatments.”

His latest withdrawal raises doubt over whether he will be ready in time for the Australian Open, which starts on January 15.

“Only when I’m 100% ready to play, I will be able to come back. I hope it will be soon,” said the 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray’s comeback continues apace. He has been drawn to play Ryan Harrison or Leonardo Mayer at the Brisbane International, which starts on Sunday.