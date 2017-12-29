Djokovic postpones comeback

Novak Djokovic has not not recovered sufficiently from his injury and has pulled out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

The former world number one pulled out of the quarter-finals at Wimbledon with an elbow injury and has not played since. Djokovic had planned to return in Abu Dhabi, but pain has forced to to take precautions ahead of the upcoming Australian Open.

I am terribly disappointed that I am forced to withdraw from the Mubadala World Tennis Classic. Thank you all for your support 🙏 https://t.co/2ZhtrADXzl — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 29, 2017

"Unfortunately, in the past few days I started to feel pain in the elbow and after several tests, my medical team has advised me not to risk anything, to withdraw from the tournament and to immediately continue with the therapies,” the Serb revealed on his website.

“I am very sad because I was eager to return to playing official matches. I enjoyed the practices and everything I did to get ready for the start of the season, including the tournament in Abu Dhabi, where I always enjoy playing.

"Now I need to accept this situation, and to wait for the results of the therapies, in order to start playing tennis again and getting back to full rhythm. This might affect the start of the season and the tournament plan, but the decision will be made in the following days.”

Andy Murray, who has also spent much of 2017 on the sidelines with a hip injury, will replace his rival in the Abu Dhabi draw.