Murray only focused on getting fit

Andy Murray admits his priorities have changed during his six months on the treatment table.

Former world number one Murray is due to make his comeback at the Brisbane International on December 31, ahead of next month’s Australian Open.

The 30-year-old has not played competitively since Wimbledon after taking time off to cure a persistent hip problem.

And that has led the British player to concentrate on merely being fit and healthy again, rather than necessarily challenging for titles.

“When I was fit and healthy, you think about winning all the major events, getting to number one and winning every competition that you are in and that is what drives you,” Murray told Sky Sports as he warmed up for the Brisbane tournament in Abu Dhabi.

“When you miss four or five months and there has been a bit of uncertainty about my hip (that changes).

“The goals change and I remember now how much I loved playing tennis. It isn’t about winning every match I play in the future or winning more slams.

“I want to get back to playing tennis, I want to be fit and healthy and that is what is driving me just now. I was pretty unhealthy for most of this year and I am getting there but it is a slow process.”