Roger Federer showed that he has more skills than a sultry one-handed backhand during a recent excursion in western Australian.

The Swiss Maestro is in Perth for the lead up for the Hopman Cup, which starts on Saturday. During a media tour, Federer found some furry friends, named quokkas.

The 19-time grand slam winner seemed to have a good time, playing with kids on the beach and getting a helicopter ride.

It’s a tough life being world number two…