Serena Williams to make comeback in Abu Dhabi

Serena Williams will make her comeback following the birth of her daughter on December 30 at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The 23-time grand slam winner has been away from competition since

winning the Australian Open last January, shortly before she announced she was six weeks pregnant.

She will play French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday in her first comeback match.

The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after she posted to Instagram hinting at a comeback.

Be excited. Be very excited….

The 36-year-old, who gave birth in September, hopes to make her competitive return at next month’s Australian Open.

“I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September,” the tournament website quoted Williams as saying.

“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men’s global tennis season and I am excited and honoured to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event.

“I look forward to seeing the fans in Abu Dhabi at the 10th Edition of the Championship very soon.”