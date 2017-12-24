Nadal pulls out of Abu Dhabi return

Rafa Nadal has pulled out of next week’s exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, yet Serena Williams will return to action in the tournament.

Nadal was due to feature at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, which gets underway on December 28.

But the world number one has joined Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic in withdrawing from the tournament, with fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut taking his place.

João Sousa told my friend @celiamarina that it was Nadal who cancelled their practice week in Mallorca. "He still isn't ready to practice with me. He called me to tell me he was not feeling well". Per the same source, Rafa went to Barcelona on Monday to check his knees again. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) December 20, 2017

After Nadal pulled out of November’s ATP Finals with a knee injury, the 31-year-old’s ongoing fitness issues could be a concern for the Australian Open, which begins on January 15.

“It was a tough 2017 and I need to take my calendar in a different way in order to be ready,” said Nadal.

“For this reason, I have sadly announced to the organisers and now to you fans that I won’t play this time in Abu Dhabi.”

While Nadal has pulled out, Williams has confirmed her participation in her first tournament since last year’s Australian Open.

Williams gave birth to a baby girl in September, but will be back on the court after only three months, as she warms up for Melbourne.

She said: “I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September.”