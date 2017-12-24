Azarenka pulls out of Auckland

Victoria Azarenka has pulled out of next month’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

Azarenka informed tournament organisers on Sunday that she could not make it, leaving them to search for a replacement.

The two-time Australian Open winner, who has not played since Wimbledon in July because of a custody battle over her young son, had been looking to restart her career in Auckland.

It was hoped this her personal issues would have been settled in time, but that appears now not to be the case, she told director Karl Budge.

“There is obviously a fair bit going on, that’s been well documented and unfortunately, the result of that is that Victoria won’t be here next week,” Budge said.

“So that’s a tough one for her, she’s been training hard and is a professional tennis player, that wants to be playing tennis and it’s hard on us, because we were excited about having someone of her calibre playing.”

Azarenka’s withdrawal leaves Caroline Wozniacki and Agnieszka Radwanska as the remaining big names for the tournament, which Budge said is still quite a coup.

“If I look back five years ago, the thought of having Agnieszka Radwanska here was a massive achievement for the tournament,” Budge said.

“Now you look through the line up and you’ve got Wozniacki as probably the most in form player in the world.

“Radwanska, if it wasn’t for being able to defend her World Tour Finals victory would still be a top 10 player.

“There’s Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig also coming, so there is some great talent when you look down the list and it will be a cracking week.”