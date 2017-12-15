Federer: Next season won’t be my last

Roger Federer does not anticipate 2018 being his last season in tennis, although his future schedules are likely to be reduced.

The 36-year-old experienced a career renaissance in 2017, winning both the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles to add to his record grand slam tally.

And while Federer will continue to plot his schedule carefully and only play when fully fit, retirement isn’t on his mind yet.

“I currently intend to continue to play for a longer period, hopefully for a few more years,” Federer told Swiss publication SFR.

“I doubt though it will be another 10 years.

“Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open are cornerstones, everything which lies between we’ll take it from there.

“We’ll only step on court if we are 100% fit.”

Federer is expecting a tougher battle in the new year, with several top stars set to return from injury.

“I wonder how [Novak] Djokovic, [Andy] Murray, [Stan] Wawrinka, [Kei] Nishikori and [Milos] Raonic will come back,” he added.

“That will have an impact.

“I’m assuming that one of those players will also tear up ropes.

“As a result, you also lose a game more and will thus also win one or two tournaments less.

“I won’t probably live the same emotions as 2017.

“But I have been able to surprise myself for all these years, so I hope to have good moments again.

“It’s been a massive year – perhaps my favourite!

“If 2018 is half as successful, then I’ll be happy.”