Djokovic announces new coach

Novak Djokovic has announced that recently-retired Radek Stepanek will join his coaching team for the 2018 campaign.

Stepanek decided to bring the curtain down on his career just 10 days ago after 20 years on the ATP Tour, which had seen him reach the heights of number eight in the world.

The veteran Czech player had been suffering from a back problem, and will now attempt to guide Djokovic back to the heights of the men’s game, when he returns from an elbow injury next year.

We have a new official member of the #TeamDjokovic guys. #NoleFam please welcome Radek Stepanek to our team ? https://t.co/jQR46FQyvV — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 30, 2017

Djokovic said: “Radek is one of my very close friends on the tour and I was always impressed with his level of determination, passion and love for the sport.

“The fact that he just recently retired at the age of 37 speaks volumes of his love for the game.

“He has a lot of experience and knowledge, and he has played on a high level for many years. I am excited to join our forces together and cannot wait to compete again having a new team to back me up.”

Stepanek will work alongside Andre Agassi in Djokovic’s coaching team after the American was appointed in May.

Novak Djokovic has just announced a new member of his coaching team will be added in 2018…none other than the recently retired Radek Stepanek! We think this could be a great partnership!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/62KUAcISpl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) November 30, 2017

“I’m honored to be a new member of Novak’s team. It is a new and exciting challenge for me, which I’m looking forward to and I believe that as a team we can help Nole to reach his goals,” said Stepanek.

“As longtime friends off the tennis court, I believe that our friendship and similar views will translate onto the court as well, and we will share some memorable moments together.”