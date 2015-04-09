Bouchard crashes out in Charleston

After clinching the first set, Davis, who is ranked 66th in the world, shifted into another gear in the second as she won nine of the final 11 games and broke Bouchard's serve twice to win the match in 67 minutes.

"I obviously hate losing, but I'm not going to be too hard on myself," Bouchard said after the match. "I know I've not been feeling like myself on the court, so it's just a matter of taking some time now, not playing a tournament, and just taking some time to train and get back to feeling like myself on the court."

Bouchard was also at a loss of words to explain how she committed 33 unforced errors during the match.

"I definitely felt a little bit slow today, overpowered, which is never usually the case," she said. "Usually I'm the one who's dominating. So it was definitely just not good – whatever happened was just not good."