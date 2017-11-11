Nadal and Federer concerned about format changes

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer believe there is no need to change the current format as the ATP is aiming to.

Tennis’ governing body will trial a new format – where each set is to four games with tiebreaker at 3-3 and there is a shot clock – at the Next Gen ATP Finals in November.

However, two of the sport's greatest players are not on board with the changes.

"I don't see that much wrong with our Tour right now that it needs that much fixing, especially the shorter sets,” the IBTimes quotes Federer as saying.

“I know it can be somewhat intriguing but at the same time the longer sets allow you to stretch a lead, it's more comfortable at times.

"You can try different things. You can work on stuff, whereas if every point counts so much… there's no room for anything anymore. There are positives and negatives to it but I don't want to see anything change on the Tour that much to be honest."

Meanwhile, Nadal was a touch more open to moving tennis forward but admitted he valued tennis’ tradition.

"There are a couple of things that I like and a couple of things I don't like but nothing is perfect,” said the Spaniard.

We are in a sport where we have a big tradition — not many changes have been made in all of its history.

"If you asked me 'do you want changes?' I will say 'no'. I am number one in the world, I have achieved a lot of things but if the game needs something to be more attractive for the fans, that's the way that the game will move forward."