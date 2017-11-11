Federer: Few regrets from ‘wonderful’ season

Roger Federer admits he only has a handful of regrets from his 2017 season after reflecting on a “wonderful” campaign.

Federer begins his bid at the end-of-season ATP World Tour Finals, in London, on Sunday when he takes on promising American Jack Sock.

It’s been a year to savour for the Swiss player after recovering from a lengthy injury lay-off to win two Grand Slams – at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

But while Federer is delighted with the manner in which the campaign played out, the perfectionist still reflected on his inability to play at the French Open and his quarter final elimination at the US Open.

“After winning in Australia, Indian Wells and Miami, we chose not to play clay right away because I needed a rest,” said Federer.

“I was tired and I had played a lot but I was very successful so it allowed me to take a bit of a breather.

“Then I was supposed to return for a tournament on clay before the French Open but I never returned because I thought I might as well get ready for the grass court season for the second half of the season.

“It ended up paying off and I also had a strong finish to the season.

“I didn’t plan out like this but everything ended up being good.

“I missed playing Cincinnati and some of the clay court season and being in tip-top shape for the US Open.

“Those are the regrets I have for the season but other than that it’s been wonderful.”