Nadal confident knee will hold up at ATP finale

Rafael Nadal revealed that his troublesome knee should be good as he heads into the season-ending ATP Finals in London next week.

The Spaniard recently withdrew from the Paris Masters before his quarter-final match with knee troubles. However, scans revealed there was no issues with the battled-hardened right knee and he was cleared to play.

"Hopefully the knee is good," the 31-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I've done everything I've needed to do in order to get ready for London. Now it's the moment to wait and practice at the O2 over the next couple of days. Let's see if I am able to be 100 per cent to compete.

"If nothing happens, then I will play. I visited my doctors after the Paris Masters – it was a tough day for me having to pull out of Paris. Pulling out of any tournament in the world is tough, but pulling out of the city of Paris is especially tough for me.

"That's how it is. I went back home and visited the doctors to do some treatment. I expect the treatment to work and be ready for here.

"I know I'm confident because I'm having a great season with one event to go. I am here to try my best."

The ATP World Tour Finals is one of the few feathers missing from Nadal’s cap. Twice he has been in finals, in 2010 where he lost to rival Roger Federer and then Novak Djokovic in 2013.

Nadal admits he has struggled against Federer this year and is yet to notch up a win in four matches. But that doesn’t stop the 16-time grand slam winner from dreaming.

"My dream is to win the tournament, and if I play Roger in the final then my chances are less than playing another player," he continued

"But I would love to play in the final and if I play Roger then I will try my best to beat him.

"It's true that I play Roger every time this year on the surfaces that are better for him, but I will just fight to win my first match of the year against him."

Nadal’s year end campaign begins on Monday against Germany's David Goffin, while talented duo Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov are also in his group.