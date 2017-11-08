ATP Finals draw: Nadal faces Goffin test

World No 1 Rafael Nadal faces David Goffin in his opening ATP Finals match on Monday, while No 2 Roger Federer takes on Jack Sock.

Nadal has been drawn in the Pete Sampras group alongside Belgium’s Goffin, Dominic Thiem of Austria and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Federer is in the Boris Becker group together with American Sock, Croatia’s Marin Cilic and Alexander Zverev of Germany.

ATP World Tour Finals singles draw

Pete Sampras group

Rafael Nadal [1]

Dominic Thiem [4]

Grigor Dimitrov [6]

David Goffin [7]

Boris Becker group

Roger Federer [2]

Alexander Zverev [3]

Marin Cilic [5]

Jack Sock [8]

The action starts with the Boris Becker Group on Sunday, with Federer playing Sock and Zverev taking on Cilic.

The season-ending ATP finale features the eight singles players and doubles teams who have fared best and accumulated the most points during the season.

Each player competes in three matches in their group, playing for a spot in the semi-finals.

The #NittoATPFinals draw is done… and so are the Finalists' dressing room doors ☑️ Get Tickets: https://t.co/40t0DnDpaU pic.twitter.com/MNdqeN0yXL — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) 8 November 2017

Nadal has already sewn up the World No 1 spot for the year, although he and Federer will be eager to claim season-ending bragging rights.

Injured trio Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka remain on the sidelines and and are notable absences this year.