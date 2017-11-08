Federer kilted out in Scotland

Roger Federer recently enjoyed a stint in Scotland, where he played native Andy Murray in an exhibition match.

Murray is still recovering from a hip injury that has plagued him for most of the year and Federer took the first set.

In an interview after the set, the Swiss Maestro said he would play in a kilt and a fan in the Glaswegian crowd obliged, leading to this incredible sight…

Murray would go on to take the second set and then it was Federer’s turn for a laugh, as he handed Murray a wig to play in.

"Now your turn" Federer gave Murray a hat to wear.#AndyMurrayLive pic.twitter.com/4wWPFCaa1n — Ashish TV (@Ashish__TV) November 7, 2017

Federer would end up taking the match via a tiebreaker, but the real winners of the night were the crowd, who were thoroughly entertained.