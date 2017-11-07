Murray: I miss tennis

Andy Murray revealed he is missing competitive tennis as he recovers from a serious hip injury that has plagued him for most of 2017.

The Brit battled his way to world number one towards the end of last year but the toll of 12 years of professional tennis took it’s toll on the 30-year-old, who has been on the sidelines since August.

"I just want to play tennis again,” Murray told BBC Sport.

“It's my life and my job, and that's my goal just now. Last year, I played a lot of tennis, especially at the end of the year. My goals have changed now.

"When you're fit and healthy, you want to win every tournament and get to number one in the world. When you're not playing, it's like, I miss playing tennis.

"I’d just love to be back on a match court and competing again."

Slowly but surely getting there🎯🎯🎯 A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) on Oct 21, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Murray had featured in no less than 17 consecutive grand slams before his withdrawal from the US Open in August. In hindsight, he indicated he should not have committed to Flushing Meadows showpiece as it has set his recovery back even more.

"I made, probably, a bit of a mistake trying to get ready for the US Open but it was the last major of the year," continued Murray.

"Walking was a big problem for me.

“I'll come back when I'm ready and 100% fit. I believe I will get back to that.

"When I get back on the court again my best form might not come immediately but there's nothing that's making me think I can't find it."

Murray is targeting to return to tennis in January 2018 at the Brisbane International, the lead up event to the Australian Open.