Federer eyes ATP Finals in London next

World number two Roger Federer, who defeated top-ranked Rafa Nadal to win the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, is planning to play in the ATP Finals in London from 12-19 November.

In an interview with Sky Sports after hammering Nadal 6-4, 6-3 in China, the 36-year-old Federer said playing in London was his priority and did not rule out trying to grab the world No.1 spot away from the Spaniard.

”London is my priority now and I really want to win the World Tour Finals,“ Federer told Sky Sports. ”I am very excited to have had the year that I have had and everything that comes from here is a bonus.

“Finishing the year as world number one is a long shot, and I don’t think it will happen but if I play like this, who knows? Maybe I will get close again.”

The Swiss is expected to be in action next at the Basel International from October 21.

ATP Top 10 Ranking:

1. (1) Rafa Nadal(Spain) – 10465 Points

2. (2) Roger Federer(Switzerland) 8505

3. (3) Andy Murray(Britain) – 5290

4. (5) Marin Cilic(Croatia) – 4505

5. (4) Alexander Zverev(Germany) – 4400

6. (7) Dominic Thiem(Austria) – 3935

7. (6) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) – 3765

8. (9) Grigor Dimitrov(Bulgaria) – 3590

9. (8) Stan Wawrinka(Switzerland) – 3450

10. (10) David Goffin(Belgium) – 2885