Pavlyuchenkova wins Hong Kong Open

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came through multiple weather delays and a lengthy match against Daria Gavrilova to hoist the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open championship on Sunday.

The weather never really co-operated in Hong Kong on Sunday as Pavlyuchenkova and Gavrilova contested the final of this WTA event.

However, despite, the rain, the players certainly served up some sizzling tennis.

In the end, it was the number six seed from Russia who beat the number seven seed of Australia, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(3), in a meeting that included numerous twists and turns, and finally went down to the wire, ending at 01:00 local time on Monday morning, after over three hours of play.

Speaking afterwards, Pavlyuchenkova could not hide her delight.

🏆🤤 Thanks guys for the support! #brutalthis1 Всем спасибо за поддержку! Title 11 ! 😬 pic.twitter.com/BHxkmAipqu — A. Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) October 15, 2017

“Right now, I’m really, really tired,” exclaimed Pavlyuchenkova, after the match.

“I just won a title, so I’m extremely happy with that. It was a really, really tough match.

“It was not easy mentally, as this morning we were not sure if we were going to play or not, and then last night they said we are.

“But it’s the final day, so I knew there is just one match today, so I gave everything I had out there.”