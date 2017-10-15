Sharapova wins first title since drug ban

Maria Sharapova has won her first title since returning from a drugs ban, having beaten Aryna Sabalenka in the Tianjin Open final.

The 30-year-old Russian was playing her seventh event since she returned to the tour in April from a 15-month drug ban.

She trailed 4-1 in both sets before overcoming the 19-year-old Belarusian, who was contesting her first WTA final, in two hours and five minutes.

Sharapova cut a very relieved figure after this triumph which is the 36th of her career.

Title #36 🏆!!!!!! This one feels oh so good 😊 A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on Oct 15, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

It’s been a rough year for her.

She was denied a wildcard for the French Open, missed Wimbledon through injury and reached the US Open fourth round as a wildcard before losing to Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova.

The former world number one will hope that this success triggers a return to form at the big tournaments.