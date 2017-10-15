Fantastic Federer downs Nadal in Shanghai

World number two Roger Federer was his brilliant best when defeating world No.1 Rafa Nadal in the Shanghai Masters final on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Federer played at another level to defeat Nadal 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and thirteen minutes to win the title for the second time.

More history made.@RogerFederer beats Rafa Nadal for the 5th consecutive time to win 27th Masters 1000 title!#SHRolexMasters pic.twitter.com/kfcFegJXxU — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 15, 2017

This was the fourth straight time in 2017 that the Swiss has got the better of his great rival and friend to win his 94th career title only dropping eight points on serve with 28 winners and only 11 unforced errors.

The opening set started off perfectly for Federer, when he broke serve immediately converting the third break point and then held his to lead 2-0.

Thereafter things proceeded with serve for Federer to win the first set 6-4.

In the next set, there was no letup for the Spaniard as his serve was broken in the fifth game to trail 2-3 and then again in the ninth to hand Federer the set and match 6-3.

Sunday's victory was Federer's 27th Masters 1000 title to stay in the hunt for the world No 1 ranking this season.

Nadal is top, 1 940 points clear but Federer could close in on him by winning in Basel and Paris where there are 1 500pts at stake.

In an interview on the court afterwards, Nadal said: "I want to congratulate Roger for a great year. Today you played a fantastic match. This year for him has been my most successful year in China.

"It's been a great two weeks, I feel very happy for what has happened for me."

Federer gave credit to his friend and rival afterwards, saying: "I wasn't here last year because of injuries so it's nice to be back here. A stadium that I opened myself a few years ago.

"It's nice to share this court with you (Rafa) today and hopefully we've got more to come."