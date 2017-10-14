Ruthless Rafa through to Shanghai final

Rafael Nadal reached to final of the Shanghai Masters following another straight set win over Marin Cilic on Saturday.

The world number one was superb in his 7-5, 7-6(3) win over the tall Croat on the hard courts of the sweltering Chinese city.

Cilic played arguably his best tennis, trying to push the envelope against a red-hot Nadal, but ultimaty he would rack up 40 unforced errors, far too many against the likes of Nadal.

The opening set was a tense affair, with Cilic showing incredible fight to save no less than five set points before Nadal finally took the lead and the set.

In the second, Cilic continued to play gutsy tennis even when 3-1 down. Some superb groundstrokes saw him break and hold to level matters at 4-4.

Nadal broke once more but again Cilic was equal to the task, saving a match point to eventually force a tiebreaker. But like he has done so many times this year, Nadal was flawless in the clutch moments as he won the tiebreaker to reach his tenth final of the year.

Another Sweet 16.@RafaelNadal tops Cilic 7-5 7-6(3) for 16th win in a row. Reaches second #SHRolexMasters final. pic.twitter.com/fm0ekf50jL — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 14, 2017

For Cilic, the semi-final result will see him move to a career-high fourth when the ATP rankings are released on Monday.

Nadal awaits the winner of the other semi-final, which features rival Roger Federer and the dangerous Juan Martin Del Potro.