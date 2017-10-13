Federer and Del Potro set for Shanghai semi-final

Roger Federer will square off against big-hitting Juan Martin del Potro in a blockbuster Shanghai Masters semi-final.

Second seed Federer maintained his flawless record this week with another straight sets demolition job of Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

The Swiss ace powered to a 7-5 6-4 victory in one our and 20 minutes, claiming three breaks to Gasquet’s one to complete another comfortable win.

.@rogerfederer continues his mastery of Gasquet. Tops the Frenchman 7-5 6-4 for the final spot in the #SHRolexMAsters semi-finals. pic.twitter.com/m2p7TkCX4r — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 13, 2017

Del Potro, meanwhile, had to overcome an injury scare during his match against Victor Troicki, ultimately recovering to secure a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

The Argentine slipped backwards and appeared to jar his left wrist midway through the third set – a real concern considering he’s already had three operations on that wrist, forcing him to miss 11 months of tennis.

Thankfully, he was able to recover and carry on playing, clinching the break that would hand him victory.

Gets knocked down, but he gets up again…@delpotrojuan battles to beat Troicki 4-6 6-1 6-4 to reach the #SHRolexMasters semifinals. pic.twitter.com/qMRejuvxFW — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 13, 2017

Del Potro was seen by the physio twice and went to hospital for a scan following the win, however, so it remains to be seen if the incident will have any lingering affect.

Earlier in the day, top seed Rafael Nadal booked a semi-final appearance against Marin Cilic.