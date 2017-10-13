Nadal books Cilic semi-final in China

Rafael Nadal has booked a place in the final four of the Shanghai Masters following a tense quarter-final win on Friday.

The world number one survived a second set comeback from the talented Grigor Dimitrov to win 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3 in a touch over two and a half hours on the hard courts of the Chinese city.

It was a match of small margins, with Dimitrov firing 13 aces and still not managing to secure a break point throughout.

The duo swapped service games in the opening set before a final break in the ninth game gave Nadal the chance to serve out the set.

In the second, Dimitrov would save the only break point in the lead up to a tiebreaker. Nadal went 3-0 up before the Bulgarian rallied back to take it 4-7 and force a decider.

After saving a break in the fifth game, Nadal transferred the pressure with some thrilling groundstrokes to earn a break point of his own the very next game, which he capitalised on to go 4-2 up on his way to winning the match.

“It was a very tough match,” said the 31-year-old afterwards.

“I think both of us, we played at a very high level of tennis. The conditions, of course, have been different today than my two previous matches. I think [it was] a great battle between two players who are playing all the time very focused, very intense points all the time. I think both of us served very well during the whole match, so yeah, it was decided on just a few balls, and anything can happen.”

Waiting for Nadal in the semi-final is Marin Cilic, who defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 6-4 earlier in the day.

The pair have met on five previous occasions, with Nadal winning four of them. In the last encounter in Acapulco earlier this year, Nadal breezed past the tall Croat in straight sets.