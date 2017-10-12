Konta out of running for WTA Finals spot

Johanna Konta’s bid to secure a spot at the WTA Finals is over after she was forced to pull out of next week’s Kremlin Cup with a foot injury.

The world number 10 would have been one of the top eight players to go head-to-head at the season-ending Singapore finale, if she had reached the final of the Kremlin Cup.

However, after sustaining a foot problem on the eve of this month’s Hong Kong Open, Konta will remain on the treatment table, rather than competing in Moscow.

“I am obviously sad that I couldn’t continue my battle to make it to Singapore,” Konta wrote on Twitter.

“I am working hard to recover well and still make it to Singapore as an alternate and to be competing in Zhuhai. Thank you everyone for the continued support and I’ll be seeing you guys soon on court.”

Konta had been on track to cap a memorable season by qualifying for the WTA Finals, yet she suffered a five-game losing streak which culminated in a first round defeat at the China Open to Caroline Garcia, who will now take the final spot in Singapore.

The British player could still compete in the WTA Elite Trophy in China, which begins on October 31, or she could travel to Singapore as an alternate back-up player.