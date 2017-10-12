‘Big guns’ cruise to Shanghai quarters

Top seed Rafa Nadal and second-seeded Roger Federer both had dominant victories to reach the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters on Thursday.

Nadal needed just 64 minutes to see off Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-3, 6-1 while Federer dominated Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4, 6-2 in a match that lasted 61 minutes in which the Swiss seemed almost unplayable, hammering winners off both sides seemingly at will.

In an upset, Argentine 16th seed Juan Martin del Potro came from a set down to beat third seed Alexander Zverev of Germany 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 in just under two hours.

Spain's world number one, Nadal, was always in control of things throughout. In the opening set, he broke Fognini's serve in the second game to go on and take the set 6-3 without facing a breakpoint on serve.

In the next set, the 31-year-old Nadal was even more dominant breaking his opponents serve in the first, fifth and seventh games to take the set and match 6-1 and set up a quarter-final clash against Bulgarian sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov, who defeated American Sam Querrey.

The 36-year-old Federer was in magnificent form against Dolgopolov starting the match off in perfect fashion by breaking serve to go on and win the opening set 6-4.

The dominance continued the next set when the Swiss broke serve in the fifth and seventh games to claim the set and match 6-2.



Other Results from Shanghai:

Richard Gasquet (France) beat Gilles Simon (France) 7-5 6-7(5) 6-3

2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-4 6-2

1-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-3 6-1

4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Steve Johnson (U.S.) 7-6(1) 6-4

Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 7-6(4) 6-4

16-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) beat 3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-4

6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 10-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-3 7-6(3)