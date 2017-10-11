No Shanghai surprises for Federer and Nadal

Legendary duo Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal enjoyed smooth passage into the last 16 of the Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.

Nadal needed just 53 minutes to beat America’s Jared Donaldson 6-2, 6-1 and set up a clash with Italian Fabio Fognini.

The 31-year-old Spaniard and his 21-year-old opponent held serve until 2-2 in the opener, when Nadal upped the ante by winning five games in a row to put the set out of reach.

In the next set, Nadal won the opening 12 points to race into a 3-0 lead. The American then managed to hold serve but Nadal claimed the next three games to wrap up the match in quick time.

Federer had to work a bit harder for his victory over Diego Schwartzman, but ultimately had the measure of the Argentine, completing a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 after a little over a hour and a half.

Schwartzman found himself broken in the sixth game of the first set but responded with a break of his immediately to get back on level terms.

It was left to a tie-break to decide the first set, which Federer claimed courtesy of four mini-breaks to two.

The Swiss ace then consolidated his advantage with a break in the first game of the second set, and stayed solid on serve for the remainder of the match to book his place in the next round.

He moves on to face Russian Alexandr Dolgopolov, who defeated Feliciano Lopez in three sets.

Others to advance on the day included Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev.

Dimitrov beat Ryan Harrison 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6), while Zverev advanced when his opponent Aljaz Bedene was forced to retire hurt in the first set of their match.

There was an upset in the final match of the day, as seventh seed Dominic Thiem fell 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) to Viktor Troicki of Serbia.