Kyrgios fined 30K for Shanghai outburst

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has been slapped with a $21 085 fine after he walked off the court during his opening round match at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.

The Australian went down 7-6(5) in the first set to Steve Johnson, after which he walked to the net, shook hands, grabbed his gear and walked off court.

According to ATP rules, it is mandatory for players to be examined by a doctor if injured. Kyrgios offered an explanation for his walk-off on social media later in the day, blaming a sore shoulder and a stomach bug.

However, the 22-year-old did not see a doctor and was therefore fined $21 085, his first round prize money.

During the match Kyrgios also received a warning after hitting two balls in anger and was then deducted a point in the tiebreaker for using foul language. For the unsportsmanlike conduct, he was fined an additional $10 000.

Last year at the same tournament, Kyrgios was fined a total of $32,900 and received an eight-week ban after tanking a match against Mischa Zverev and verbally abusing a spectator.