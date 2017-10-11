Kyrgios fined 30K for Shanghai outburst

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has been slapped with a $21 085 fine after he walked off the court during his opening round match at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.
The Australian went down 7-6(5) in the first set to Steve Johnson, after which he walked to the net, shook hands, grabbed his gear and walked off court.
Steve Johnson through to @SH_RolexMasters second round after Kyrgios retires.#SHRolexMasters pic.twitter.com/cf3sgfZpPv
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 10, 2017
According to ATP rules, it is mandatory for players to be examined by a doctor if injured. Kyrgios offered an explanation for his walk-off on social media later in the day, blaming a sore shoulder and a stomach bug.
However, the 22-year-old did not see a doctor and was therefore fined $21 085, his first round prize money.
During the match Kyrgios also received a warning after hitting two balls in anger and was then deducted a point in the tiebreaker for using foul language. For the unsportsmanlike conduct, he was fined an additional $10 000.
Last year at the same tournament, Kyrgios was fined a total of $32,900 and received an eight-week ban after tanking a match against Mischa Zverev and verbally abusing a spectator.