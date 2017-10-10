Kyrgios apologises for Shanghai walk-off

Nick Kyrgios has tweeted an explanation for his on court antics that culminated in him walking off the court at the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.
The Australian was involved in a point penalty following a number of outbursts on court and after losing the opening set 7-5 to Steve Johnson, he shook hands at the net at that was that.
Now, tennis’ bad boy has released an explanation for the first round exit.
Just a little something to explain what happened in Shanghai today….#Sorry pic.twitter.com/V85qfrbixb
— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) October 10, 2017