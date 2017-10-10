Kyrgios storms off court after supposedly finding new meaning in tennis

Nick Kyrgios has sensationally quit his first-round match at the Shanghai Masters in apparent protest against the umpiring – this comes after the Australian recently claimed to have found new meaning in both life and tennis.

Kyrgios recently wrote in an essay published in the Players Voice that he has found his life’s purpose which is to help underprivileged children.

He is currently in the process of setting up a facility in Canberra for the cause.

“I think I’ve found my purpose in the last couple of months,” he typed.

“I’m building something.

“For the first time, I feel like there is a reason for me to be doing what I’m doing. Tennis is a great life, we’re well paid and the perks are pretty good, but it can feel empty if you’re just doing it for the money.

“I know what it’s all for now. You’ve probably heard me say a few times over the years that I don’t want tennis badly enough.

“But when I’m working on the NK Foundation and our Melbourne facility, I cast my mind forward to all the disadvantaged kids I’ll be helping.

“I’m playing for them now.”

That seems to be just rhetoric though. Barely days after that statement was released, Kyrgios has now forfeited his opening match at the Shanghai Masters against Stevie Johnson.

After losing the first set, Kyrgios called Johnson to the net and shook hands.

It’s unclear exactly why he opted to forfeit but it’s believed that it was partly because he was frustrated with both the crowd and the match umpire.

Kyrgios started the match on his best behaviour but showed a first flash of irritation towards the end of the set, blasting a ball out of the court after a video replay vindicated him following a bad line call.

Kyrgios went into the tie-break with signs that he was beginning to lose his cool.

It quickly boiled over when he was angered by spectators in the stadium getting up during the tie-break.

“What’s happening here?” he asked, before muttering: “Exactly why I shouldn’t come here.”

Kyrgios blamed the umpire for failing to get the spectators in line and things heated up again when he received a point penalty.

“What is he doing? Is this normal?” Kyrgios asked out loud.

“Poor officiating again,” Kyrgios then complained, and added: “Sick of this place.”

Johnson then wrapped up the set and Kyrgios decided he had had enough.

Shanghai is the same venue where Kyrgios left the court to jeers a year ago, having rowed with the crowd and appeared to give up in his match against Germany’s Mischa Zverev.

All the other results from Tuesday at the Shanghai Masters can be seen below:

