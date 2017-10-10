Happy Federer not obsessing about 100 titles

Roger Federer said on Monday that he is enjoying his career Indian summer that has seen him add two more grand slams to his already impressive tally as he edges closer to 100 career singles titles.

After an injury-hit 2016 season in which he failed to win any titles, Federer has surged back onto the world tennis scene, taking advantage of a reduced schedule to capture five titles.

A victory at this week’s Shanghai Masters would see the Swiss maestro equal Ivan Lendl’s total of 94, the second highest behind Jimmy Connors’ 109.

Nadal passes Laver, now 5th with most singles titles ever

1. Connors, 109

2. Lendl, 94

3. Federer, 93

4. McEnroe, 77

5. Nadal, 75 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 8, 2017

Although Federer insists he’s just happy to be playing.

“I couldn’t be happier with this season to be quite honest,” the world number two said on Monday.

“I’m just happy being here now and it would be nice to pick up another title and get in training and start again the next year and get more chances then.”

Federer skipped Beijing in favour of practice in Shanghai, as rival Rafa Nadal added yet another title, his sixth of the season.

“It’s nice to see him keeping going. This (the China Open) is a really big win for him. So for him to go to Beijing and win it right away, I expected him to pull out, to be honest.”

He added: “Why not? There is no reason for him to push it too hard, but that’s Rafa.

“To win tournaments is not an easy thing to do. I came to realise that obviously last year,” he said.

“I’m playing only the big tournaments now so you need to really be in tip-top shape and ready to go and it’s just not so simple.

Asked about the potential milestone, Federer said: “I’m not that far away (from 100 titles) it seems, but there is no point to really to think about it on a daily basis.

“This is something that is either going to happen or not going to happen.

“I’m happy I’m here, and I’m happy that I’m healthy.”