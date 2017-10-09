Federer shows off his dance moves in Shanghai

Roger Federer in a dance-off with Mickey Mouse is the funny sports video you never knew you wanted.

The Swiss ace was captured on camera strutting his stuff with none other than Mickey Mouse on the tennis court at the Shanghai Rolex Masters.

The father of four showed off his best dad dance moves in a scene that was equal parts adorable and cringy:

To see one of the smoothest operators in the game of tennis looking that awkward certainly is a sight to behold.

Reaction on social media was swift, with many advising Federer to stick to what he does best – tennis – and leave the dancing to the professionals.

Roger's really cute, but I don't think "Dancing with the Stars" will be calling him any time soon. 😉😂 pic.twitter.com/EHrp30vYiv — Candice Graham (@candygraham0813) October 7, 2017