Del Potro battles through at Shanghai Masters

Juan Martín del Potro was made to work very hard against Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili to reach the second round of the Shanghai Rolex Masters on Monday.

The Argentine 16th seed needed over two hours to defeat Basilashvili 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to set up a second round meeting against Russian Andrey Rublev, after he beat Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 earlier in the day.

What a point! A del Potro tweener, a couple of smashes & simply, remarkable tennis!#SHRolexMasters pic.twitter.com/ickPmzUiWG — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 9, 2017

The 29-year-old Del Potro started the match off in perfect fashion by breaking serve and then holding his own to lead 2-0.

Things proceeded on serve until the fifth game where the Argentine claimed Basilashvili's serve for the second time to lead 4-1, going on to claim the set 6-2.

The 25-year-old Basilashvili played a lot better the next set where Del Potro seems to lose his intensity.

The man from Georgia held serve in the opening game of the second set then broke to lead 2-0. The Argentine immediately broke back and held serve to level things at 2-2.

But two games later Basilashvili claimed Del Potro's serve to lead 4-2 and went on to even the match by winning the set 6-3.

In the decider, things went with serve until the 10th game where Del Potro broke serve to win the set and match 6-4.

Other first round results in Shanghai:

Andrey Rublev (Russia) beat Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6-1 4-6 6-1

16-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-2 3-6 6-4

Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) beat Karen Khachanov (Russia) 7-5 6-3

Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) beat Benoit Paire (France) 6-4 6-4

Chung Hyeon (South Korea) beat 9-Roberto Bautista (Spain) 6-4 6-3

Richard Gasquet (France) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-7(11) 7-5 6-2

Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 3-6 6-3 7-5

Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 7-6(1) 7-6(6)