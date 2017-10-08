Nadal crushes Kyrgios, wins Beijing title

World number one Rafael Nadal hammered Australian Nick Kyrgios to win the China Open title in Beijing for his 75th career-crown on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard defeated his 22-year-old opponent 6-2, 6-1 in one hour and 33 minutes to pocket a cool $652,370 and 500 ATP points.

With his 75th career-title, Nadal is two titles away from John McEnroe for fourth on the Open Era list.

In the opening set, Nadal kicked off proceedings by serving and needed to survive a break point before holding.

Kyrgios was put under pressure in his opening service game and survived five break points before holding for 1-1.

Things went with serve until the sixth game where Nadal claimed his opponents serve and two games later broke again to win the set 6-2.

There was no letup for the Australian in the second set as Nadal held his serve in the opening game to break immediately to lead 2-0.

Nadal looked in complete control of proceedings and broke again in the fourth game to lead 4-0.

In next game on Nadal's serve, Kyrgios threw everything into trying to break his opponent's serve but despite having three break points the Spaniard managed to hold serve to lead 5-0.

Kyrgios held serve next but Nadal completed the victory, converting the first match point to claim the set and match 6-1.

Nadal offered words of Encouragement to his opponent after his victory. “Congratulations to Nick for a great week,” he said. “Just a month ago you beat met in Cincinnati. You’re doing great.

“Just keep going and playing that way. Of course, you will have a lot of success in this sport.

“You have a great future, so just keep going. That’s the same for your team. Well done and all the best for the future.”

After his loss, Kyrgios credited Nadal for being a deserved winner. "He played well. I played terribly. He's in great form. He just destroyed me today, so it was too good," said Kyrgios afterwards. "I put in a pretty good week, had some good wins.

"It's tough to find positives when you won three games in the final. But I guess there were positives. In the semi-final I played well, obviously beating Alex [Zverev]."