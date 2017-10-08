Garcia stuns Halep in Beijing

Caroline Garcia ousting new World No.1 Simona Halep in straight sets to win the China Open in Beijing on Sunday.

What made the World No.15 from France's 6-4, 7-6(3) victory so sweet was that she became the first player to win the Wuhan/Beijing double, her second consecutive title and eleventh straight match.

She will also be the new World No.9 when the updated WTA rankings are released on Monday.

Early on both players struggled to find their rhythm and started off by breaking each other's serve.

As the opening set progressed, there were a lot of tight rallies with Garcia powerful forehand dominating moving Halep all around the court.

In the ninth game, Garcia lead 40-0 on serve but Halep fought back to deuce but after two poor returns of serve, Garcia held to lead 5-4.

A game later Halep faltered when a number of errors handed Garcia the set when the Romanian miscued a forehand to hand the Frenchwoman the set 6-4.

In the next set, there were no breaks of serve and the match went to 6-6 and needed a tiebreaker to be decided.

In the breaker, Garcia was in charge and claimed a mini-break to lead 3-1. A bit later two consecutive unforced errors off Halep's backhand gave Garcia two championship points at 6-3.

Garcia wrapped up the match the very next point with a brilliant forehand which was too strong for Halep, to hand the Frenchwoman the set and match 7-6 for the biggest title of her career after one hour and 52 minutes.